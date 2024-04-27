Watch Peaky Blinders characters at themed bagel shop opening in Skegness shopping centre

Members of the public were lining up for pictures when characters based on the television series turned up for the opening of a Peaky Blinders themed bagel shop in Skegness.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 27th Apr 2024, 15:16 BST
Bagel Blinders is the latest business to fill vacant units at the Hildreds Centre – and Arthur Shelby and Alfie Solomons characters were on hand today to coax customers inside in their unpredictable manner.

The new business is owned by Spilsby couple Stephanie and Chris Haynes.

Chris has 20 years experience in catering, including at a local school in Wainfleet.

Characters based on the TV series Peaky Blinders welcome Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry to the new Bagel Blinders cafe at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness.Characters based on the TV series Peaky Blinders welcome Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry to the new Bagel Blinders cafe at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness.
However, for Stephanie this is a completely new venture having worked at a nursery school before this.

"I’ve worked in places like this down south but it’s a new venture for my wife, which is why she is being taught by me,” said Chris.

"This new venture is the result of my 20 years experience and my wife’s brain.

"All of the bagels and bread are baked fresh and we use fresh ingredients, which is the basis of a good bagel.

Chris and Stephanie Haynes, owners of the new Bagel Blinders shop in Skegness, with Mayor Coun Pete Barry and the Jolly Fisherman.Chris and Stephanie Haynes, owners of the new Bagel Blinders shop in Skegness, with Mayor Coun Pete Barry and the Jolly Fisherman.
"The name for the business is a result of me being a Peaky Blinders fanatic – that is the short and long of it.

"We are looking forward to welcoming customers and hope they like it.”

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry went along for the opening and sampled a wrap, which along with sandwiches and paninis is also on the menu.

He said: "I have to say I’ve never tried one before but this is delicious.”

Steve Andrews, manager of the Hildreds, was also at the opening to give support. “It’s wonderful to see loads of people about.

"Chrs and Stephanie deserve congratulations for doing such a brilliant job.

"It’s a nice local business and they have worked really hard and it’s wonderful seeing people going inside and enjoying the fun and the food.

"The centre is looking good for the season. We have one vacant unit left and I’m hoping that will go this week so we will be fully let, which is very unusual for shopping centres these days.

"Footfall is up so we are looking forward to a busy season.”

