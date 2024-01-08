Watch: Shocking moment a leaking roof causes huge bulge in ceiling of Lincolnshire home

The couple called the fire brigade to help

A Wyberton couple have shared images of the moment their living room ceiling bulged down with the weight of rainwater from a leaking roof.

Raimonda Jurgeleviciene and her husband live in a flat run by Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) in St Leodegar’s Close, Wyberton, near Boston.

Late on Wednesday night, they say a leak in the roof of the building saw rainwater gather and bulge through their living room ceiling.

Left; The huge ceiling bulging with the weight of the water leaking from the roof above. Right: After a section of the damaged ceiling was safely removed.

Raimonda said: “My husband was napping right under where the ceiling fell down, if not for the cat trying to open the door he might of been under all the debris.”

She posted videos to social media showing her husband poking a hole in the ceiling to let some water out in order to prevent a complete collapse.

She reported the leak to LHP, which has now moved them into temporary accommodation.

Two crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended and helped to remove parts of the collapsing ceiling.

Images of water pouring out of a hole poked into the huge ceiling bulge, and of local firefighters later attending the flat.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called out at 00.16am on 3 January to a property on St Leodegar's Close in Wyberton. An officer initially went out to assess the incident, followed by our crew from Kirton who attended and cut away plasterboard from the ceiling to make it safe.”

Later that day, Raimonda posted again to say LHP had been out to inspect the flat and had moved her to an alternative flat while repairs are carried out.

Speaking about the new arrangements, she added: "We (are) sort of happy, but it would be better if they would give a house and not a flat, as we (have) got three kids aged 19, eight and four, and they have to share one room.”

We approached LHP. A spokesperson told us: “This incident was caused by the most recent severe storms.

"We have moved the customer temporarily whilst the repairs to the roof are completed, which we anticipate being by the end of March 2024, as well as ensuring all electrical equipment is safe.

“There have been a couple of repairs completed in the past, as is often the case with roofs.