Sixteen cadets, supported by adults, set up improvised shelters called bashas on a small area of grassland outside their Cadet Hut on Grantham Drive.

Other sheets were put up on the wire fencing in front of the hut to give them privacy and some shelter from the biting easterly wind and lashing rain they endured.

After setting up they were given hot chocolate before camping out overnight.

Adults in attendance had a little more cover, spending the night inside the hut.

This morning the young people were being rewarded with a breakfast courtesy of Tesco.

The event is to raise money for the Royal British Legion, whose local branch members also attended the event bringing chocolate as a treat for their efforts.

Ben Adlington, leader of the Skegness Army Cadet detachment, said the showers had not dampened their enthusiasm.

”We are supporting the Royal British Legion’s Great Tommy Sleep Out and want to raise vital funds and awareness for over 6000 veterans that are experiencing homeless in the UK right now,” he said.

“With every penny raised, Royal British Legion Industries can provide safe, warm housing and ensure everyone has a fair opportunity to gain employment, regardless of health conditions or disability.”