Watch Skegness mum have her head shaved for MacMillan Cancer Support
Carla Wilson had been growing her lovely hair for 10 years when she took to the chair to have her hair cut outside Bagel Blinders for the big cut on Bank Holiday Monday.
One of the owners of Bagel Blinders, Chris Haynes, took a break from serving customers at his new cafe at the Hildreds Centre to do the honours and shave Carla’s head.
Beforehand, Carla said: "My hair usually grows back very quickly and very thick so I'm expecting my hair to be like it is now within a couple of months time but I wanted to do something that would really get noticed for this charity which is very close to my heart.”
A small crowd watched the cut and generously donated to the collection bucket.
As well as the owners of Bagel Blinders, Carla was supported by The Original Factory Shop, Willows Entertainment’s Freddy the Frog and Celty the Cow, Dee'Dee Lee and family and the Skegness Carnival Group,
Carla admitted she was a little nervous beforehand but afterwards said: "Great, it’s good to feel the wind on my head.
"It will soon grow back – and I may even do it all over again."
The new look even got the thumbs-up from her youngest son, Ashley, who said she looked cool.
