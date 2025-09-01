Watch Skegness RBL's 360,000 petals poppy drop from 80m Big Ben Tower ride

Ashes of a D-Day veteran mingled with 360,000 petals in an emotional poppy drop from the 80m high Big Ben Tower on Skegness seafront.

This breathtaking spectacle was hosted on the Starflyer ride by Skegness Pleasure Beach, who brought the landmark attraction to the resort for the summer and described their involvement with poppy drop as an honour.

The poppy drop was organised by the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), who continue to aim higher with their Remembrance projects following the success of last year’s poppy display around the Clock Tower,

Thirty-people – including RBL members, veterans, fundraisers, those involved in last year’s display and those creating this year’s display for the Altitude44 high wire course – took to the skies over Skegness on the swing ride in strong northerly winds to release the poppies from the top to music so synomynous with the Legion, Nimrod by Elgar.

Poppies are dropped from the 80m high Big Ben Tower ride.

“Emotional doesn’t cover it – seeing crowds of people down below, hearing the music blast out all the way up, the chimes of Big Ben, the release of the poppies and then coming down to the Last Post,” said Tracy Turner, vice-chairman of the Skegness Royal British Legion.

“There were tears from riders, tears from the crowd and just a sense of pride.

“One of our riders, Melvin Mac, lost her grandad four years ago, and with the blessing of her family and our own, she released a small amount of his ashes with the poppies.

“Grandad had been a D-Day Veteran and we couldn’t think of a more poignant tribute.”

Poppies and a veteran's ashes were released from the Big Ben Tower ride.

Last year the branch put 37,082 around the Clock Tower and they already have over 50,000 for this year’s display.

Always looking for the branch’s next challenge, Tracy said: “When I saw the Big Ben Tower I knew I couldn’t get poppies up it, but I could get poppies from it.

“Remembrance isn’t just about one day a year. When an opportunity arises to promote the branch, the Royal British Legion and Remembrance, regardless of the time of year, we will get the community involved - and take it.”

The Branch has thanked everyone involved with the poppy drop. Big Ben Tower now stays at the Skegness Pleasure Beach for two extra weeks before moving on to Hull Fair.