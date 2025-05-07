Watch Skegness Royal British Legion's Tracy meeting King at Royal Garden Party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two members of the Skegness Royal British Legion have had the honour of meeting the King at the Royal Garden Party in London.

Chair Kev Woolley and Vice-Chair Tracy Turner met His Majesty this afternoon (Wednesday) at the prestigious event at at Buckingham Palace.

White chatting to the King, Tracy took the opportunity to tell him about last year’s Poppy Display featuring 37,000 poppies around the Clock Tower, and this year’s project at Altitude 44 – expected to be twice as big.

When His Majesty asked about the poppy she was wearing, Tracy told him it had been made by her oldest knitter at 99 – Eve Lister from the Burgh Knit and Natter Group.

Tracy chatting to the King at the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace today.

Kevin also spoke to Lincolnshire World and commented: It’s amazing to be here and humbling. Just brilliant.”

Our picture from earlier shows them near the Clock Tower just before they set off for the city.

Poppies are already flooding in for this year’s display at Altitude 44, expected to be twice as big, and so Tracy says she had to include one in her outfit.

Tracy recently thanked Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire is Mr Andrew Clark DL for the nomination when they attended the opening of the new £1 million joint cadet centre in Skegness.

Skegness Poppy Appeal organiser Tracy Turner and RBL branch chairman Kevin Woolley before setting off for the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

"We are beyond humbled (and excited) to be heading off to London for a Royal Tea Party at Buckingham Palace,” added Tracy.

As well as an opportunity to meet the King and other members of the Royal Family at the garden party, Tracy and Kevin are mingling with fellow guests, exploring the Palace grounds, and enjoying delicious tea and cakes.