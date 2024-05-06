Watch: Sleaford town crier marks anniversary of King Charles III’s Coronation
John Griffiths joined hundreds of town criers around the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man in marking the first anniversary of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
At 12 noon, John stood in the Market Place and read out The Royal Proclamation which has been specially written for the occasion and agreed with Buckingham Palace.
John explained: “From Medieval times, the town crier has been a primary means of news communication with townsfolk - from Royal proclamations, local bylaws, market days, to adverts and important information. It is a profession I am extremely proud to belong to, and to be able to announce the first anniversary of the coronation of our King and Queen to the residents of Sleaford is a real honour.”
Bruno Peek, Pageantmaster of The Royal Proclamation said: “We feel it is so important to celebrate this first anniversary of the Coronation of His Majesty The King, and Her Majesty The Queen Camilla, as it is such a glorious occasion for the whole country, and would like to thank Jane Smith our Principal Town Crier, and all those other Criers throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, for taking part in this unique proclamation.”