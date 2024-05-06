Watch: Sleaford town crier marks anniversary of King Charles III’s Coronation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Griffiths joined hundreds of town criers around the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man in marking the first anniversary of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

At 12 noon, John stood in the Market Place and read out The Royal Proclamation which has been specially written for the occasion and agreed with Buckingham Palace.

John explained: “From Medieval times, the town crier has been a primary means of news communication with townsfolk - from Royal proclamations, local bylaws, market days, to adverts and important information. It is a profession I am extremely proud to belong to, and to be able to announce the first anniversary of the coronation of our King and Queen to the residents of Sleaford is a real honour.”

Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths makes the proclamation in Sleaford Market Place for the King's Coronation anniversary. Photo: David Dawson