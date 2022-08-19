Water company slammed for leaks during drought

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of water leaks in the town centre from water metre covers, located outside the Town Hall, on Northgate, New Street, Market Place and at the crossroads at the bottom of Cannon Street, have been going on for some time and left residents concerned – especially as the country was in a drought not so long ago.

Rev. Julie Oddy-Bates said: “They have been going on for over four weeks now and must have wasted thousand of litres of water each day. It s truly unacceptable when we are facing the driest summer on record and really needs investigating.”

As of today (Friday), it has been reported that the Cannon Street and Market PLace leaks have been mended.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We are aware of leaks in Louth and Horncastle. Our teams have attended these sites and they will be repaired as soon as possible.

"Luckily these leaks are not affecting customer supplies, although we may need to put traffic management in place to keep our team and other road users safe while we fix them.

“While we appreciate that leakage is something that no one wants, particularly at the moment, hot weather makes burst water mains more frequent, and we’re prioritising fixing leaks that are impacting customers’ water supply.

"Our teams at Anglian Water are working really hard to reduce the number of leaks in our network.