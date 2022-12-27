The water mains on a busy Louth street burst on Christmas Eve, causing torrents of water to flood the street.

The burst water main on Eastgate, Louth. Photos: Gilli Ledgeway

According to Anglian Water, the incident on Eastgate occurred late on Christmas Eve and continued into the early hours of Christmas Day, and with reports of residents with no or low water pressure on Christmas Day.

These photos from Gilli Ledgeway saw water gushing from the road and flooding down the street.

Teams from Anglian Water worked through the night to restore water to the two properties with no supply, and used a tanker to improve pressures for others nearby, with the repair completed on Christmas Day.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re so sorry that some properties in Louth had low water pressure and a handful had no water on Christmas Day – this was due to a large burst water main on Eastgate late on Christmas Eve.

"Our teams worked through the night to restore water to the properties with no supply, and improve pressures for others nearby, and the repair was completed on Christmas Day.

“We appreciate that this couldn’t have come at a worse time, and we’d like to thank our customers for their patience while we got everything back to normal.”

Advice on Anglian Water’s website said that even though the water is back, it may look a little cloudy or discoloured, but if you run your tap for a few minutes it should clear.

