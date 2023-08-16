Water starts to fill Mablethorpe’s new swimming pool

​Mablethorpe’s new public swimming pool has started to be filled with water to test it, an important milestone for the long-awaited facility for the town.

Mablethorpe swimming pool fill test.

​East Lindsey District Councillor Richard Fry, Leader Craig Leyland and Mablethorpe ward councillor Graham Cullen joined Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure, Connected Coast and Mablethorpe Town Council as they attended a site visit on Monday (August 14) hosted by the council’s contractors, ISG, to officially start the pool fill test.

When completed, the swimming pool will be part of the new Station Leisure and Learning Centre, being built on the site of the current Station Sports Centre, which is due to be completed in 2024.

Funded from £7.4m Town Deal funding from the government through the Connected Coast Town Deal, the development includes a new swimming pool, a changing village, fitness suite and studios, as well as a new play area. The centre will also provide new digital learning and skills opportunities.

Coun Richard Fry filling the pool.

Coun Richard Fry, the political lead for the Leisure and Learning Centre at East Lindsey District Council said: “Today marks a significant step forward in the construction of the new Station Leisure and Learning Centre.

“A swimming pool has been on the wish-list for Mablethorpe residents for many years and today, and now with the pool starting to be filled to test it shows we are one step closer in making that wish a reality.

“East Lindsey District Council is committed to improving the physical and mental health of its residents. Through the Town Deal, I am delighted the Council is able to support residents with new leisure and learning opportunities here in Mablethorpe.”

Chris Baron, Chair of Connected Coast said: "It is fantastic to see such good progress being made on the new Leisure and Learning hub.

“This modern facility is set to play a crucial role in supporting local people’s physical and mental wellbeing, bringing improved and new opportunities for leisure and learning to Mablethorpe.

“The hub is set to add to Mablethorpe’s overall offer and will provide new reasons for people to spend time in the town centre.”

Aeneas Richardson and James Brindle, executive directors for Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture said: “We are delighted and excited by the progress that is being made at the new Mablethorpe leisure facility.

“Not only is the filling of the pool a monumental step forward in the build project but also for Mablethorpe and the availability of general public, recreational swimming.

“We look forward to seeing the site develop but even more the impact on the Mablethorpe community once the site is up and running.”

Craig Johnson, Project Manager for ISG, said: "The team is pleased to have reached another significant project milestone with the filling of the pool, as part of this exciting multi-functional development.