Water supply disrupted in and around Boston after pump failure

By David Seymour
Published 7th Mar 2025, 19:19 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 20:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Anglian Water customers in and around Boston are experiencing disruption to their water supplies this evening (Friday, March 7) following a pump failure.

The utility company says it has engineers en route to resolve the problem.

A message on its website reads: “We're really sorry but some customers in Boston and surrounding area may have either very low water pressure or no water at all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is being caused by a problem with one of our pumps that push water around the network.

The affected area, according to the Anglian Water website.The affected area, according to the Anglian Water website.
The affected area, according to the Anglian Water website.

“We're aiming to have everything fixed as soon as possible but we'll update this message if anything changes.

“Thanks for your patience.”

As of 7.15pm, an estimated fix time was still to be confirmed.

The Standard has approached the press office for more information.

Related topics:Anglian Water

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice