Water supply disrupted in and around Boston after pump failure

Anglian Water customers in and around Boston are experiencing disruption to their water supplies this evening (Friday, March 7) following a pump failure.

The utility company says it has engineers en route to resolve the problem.

A message on its website reads: “We're really sorry but some customers in Boston and surrounding area may have either very low water pressure or no water at all.

“This is being caused by a problem with one of our pumps that push water around the network.

The affected area, according to the Anglian Water website.

“We're aiming to have everything fixed as soon as possible but we'll update this message if anything changes.

“Thanks for your patience.”

As of 7.15pm, an estimated fix time was still to be confirmed.

The Standard has approached the press office for more information.