Water supply in Boston area hit by pump failure

Anglian Water says the issue should be resolved by 1pm, but as it stands some customers in Boston, Sutterton, Hubbert’s Bridge and the surrounding area may have very low water pressure or no water at all.
It apologises for the disruption and notes that when the water is back it may look a little cloudy or discoloured – running it for a couple of minutes should make it clear, it says.
UPDATE – 12.30PM
A short while ago, Anglian Water issued a statement, saying supplies should be back to normal.
A spokesman said: “We’re aware that some customers in and around Boston may have experienced an interruption to their water supply this morning. This was due to a power failure at one of our sites. Everything is now back up and running and customers’ water should be back to normal. We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this caused.”