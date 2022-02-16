Water supply in Boston area hit by pump failure

Anglian Water is dealing with a fault near Boston.

Anglian Water says the issue should be resolved by 1pm, but as it stands some customers in Boston, Sutterton, Hubbert’s Bridge and the surrounding area may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

It apologises for the disruption and notes that when the water is back it may look a little cloudy or discoloured – running it for a couple of minutes should make it clear, it says.

UPDATE – 12.30PM

A short while ago, Anglian Water issued a statement, saying supplies should be back to normal.