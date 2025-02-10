Water supply interrupted for some customers in and around Boston, Anglian Water says

Some customers in Boston and surrounding areas may, this morning (Monday, February 10), have either very low water pressure or no water at all, Anglian Water has said.

The utility company has apologised to customers for the interruption, attributing it to a pump failure.

It says it is ‘working hard’ to get the water supply back to normal as soon as possible, giving 1.30pm today as an estimated fix time.

An Anglian Water spokeman said: “We're sorry that customers in Boston are experiencing low pressures this morning. This is due to a pump failure following a power outage earlier today. Our teams are on site to restart the pumps, and we hope pressures should return to normal by this afternoon.

“We'd like to thank our customers for their patience whilst we get things back to normal.”