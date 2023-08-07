​Watermill Road and Mill Lane in Horncastle to close for roadworks

​Two streets in Horncastle are set to close next week for maintenance works to take place.

The road closure in Horncastle.

​Watermill Road and Mill Lane in Horncastle will be closed from Monday (August 14) and are scheduled to end on Friday August 18, subject to suitable weather.

Lincolnshire County Council has confirmed that the works will be carried out during the daytime only from 7.30am to 5pm, and a full 24-hour road closure will be in place for the duration of the works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “These sections of road were beginning to show signs of wear, so we’re taking this opportunity to carry out works to bring them back up to our high standards.

“When finished, these works will not only increase the quality of road for motorists but also extend the life of the road for many years to come.

“I’d like to thank everyone effected by the works for their patience while our crews carry out these resurfacing works.”

There will be no parking restrictions will be in place along Watermill Road and Mill Lane to enable the resurfacing.

Access for residents and businesses will be maintained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The diversion route will be via Conging Street, along North Street, and Southwells Lane and vice versa.

Lincolnshire County Council Highways is actioning £5 million worth of surface dressing for Lincolnshire during the summer to resurface the county’s roads – with a total of 137 miles of roads resurfaced with 21,000 tonnes of material.