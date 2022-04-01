No Caption ABCDE EMN-220323-094152001

EDAN Lincs Domestic Abuse Service (EDAN Lincs) has announced its patron, councillor Jackie Kirk, The Right Worshipful the Mayor of Lincoln, who has suffered from abuse herself.

Jackie said: “When I was approached by EDAN Lincs to become a patron for the charity, I willingly and wholeheartedly accepted the invitation, as I understand and fully appreciate the complexities of domestic abuse, having suffered it in the past.

“I understand the full extent of the deeply embedded psychological damage that it causes, whether past or present, to those currently living and suffering from domestic abuse.

“Abuse comes in so many different forms and some are exceptionally hard to detect.

“I look forward to working closer with EDAN Lincs in the months and years ahead, to help and support those currently trapped and who desperately want to break free.

“EDAN Lincs Domestic Abuse Charity works across Lincolnshire and is close to my heart as it offers vital support to those who are experiencing and/or fleeing domestic abuse. We all need to raise awareness to stop domestic abuse.”