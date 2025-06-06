We always knew it! Skegness ranked amongst best resorts in UK

Skegness – once described in a suvey by the consumer watchdog Which? as a ‘vulgar hellhole’ with a ‘brown sea’ – has received a positive boost by being ranked amongst the best seaside resorts in the UK

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resort – currently undergoing a multi-million pound upgrade and just weeks away from a new Travelodge hotel opening – received the accolade in a survey by Vegas Slots Online (VSO) and was placed 12th out of 29 of the most popular coastal destinations.

Scores considered beach reviews, the number of restaurants, number of cafes, the number of things to do, Airbnb pricing per week and average summer temperatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skegness had an average temperature of 15.8 in summer, 149 restaurants, 107 things to do and an average cost of an Airbnb at £709.

Skegness has ranked amongst the best seaside resorts in the UK.

Brighton has been crowned the best seaside resort in the UK, boasting the most restaurants (907), cafes (112), and things to do (674) compared to all seaside resorts analysed.

Data crowns Blackpool as the most affordable seaside resort with the average cost of an Airbnb for a week at £680.

For sunseekers, research reveals Hastings on the southeast coast is the warmest town in the summer months, where you’ll experience an average of 16.8°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results have come as a welcome contrast to the results from many similar surveys.

Skegness has ranked as one of the best seaside resorts in Skegness.

Skegness has consistently ranked low in Which? surveys of seaside resorts, with the 2023 survey placing it bottom and describing it as a "vulgar hellhole" with a "brown sea".

In 2024 there was slight improvement with placed Skegness second from bottom The town scored poorly in categories like scenery, seafront, food and drink, and noise levels, according to a survey of 3,000 people.

The most recent survey results are not yet available, but based on past performance, it's likely that Skegness will continue to be ranked lower than some other seaside resorts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes has welcomed the latest review.

Skegness has ranked amongst the best seaside resorts in the UK.

“What a welcome change to see a positive review – and I have to say it’s well-earned,” he said.

"Skegnes has been working hard to shine and it’s brilliant to see people noticing the difference.

"Long may the good reviews continue.”