'We are so grateful' - More than £4,700 awarded to Boston-based initiatve that supports grassroots music
Boston Original Bands Initiative (or BOBI) has been allocated the sum – £4,714 in all – through the Arts Council National Lottery Project Grants programme.
Since March of last year, BOBI has been promoting original music gigs at the Queen of Spades, in Wellington Road.
At the end of each month, the pub’s function room is transformed by the BOBI team into a music venue hosting four bands and a vinyl DJ.
It has done so thanks to an initial grant of £1,000 from Boston Town Area Committee.
BOBI is made up of musicians and fans who wanted to support grassroots music amid dwindling options for performers.
“Musicians were finding there were fewer places to perform and fans of grassroots music were left with the lack of original gigs at affordable prices,” a spokesman for the group explained.
“It was decided to charge a nominal entry fee (currently £7 on the door and £6 online) so that musicians could be rewarded for their work and helped with travelling expenses,” they added.
The Arts Council grant guarantees these gigs will continue until at least April 2026.
Terry Martin, one of the BOBI team and webmaster at bobi.boston, said: “Guaranteeing the success of at least the next 12 gigs has been made possible thanks to funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England. We are so grateful for the help.”
Peter Knott, Midlands Area director at Arts Council England said: “We are pleased to be investing £4,714 of National Lottery money into the Boston Original Band Initiative (BOBI), to help support them in reinvigorating the music scene in East Lincolnshire.
“Grassroots music plays a vital role in engaging local as well as national talent, raising aspiration and facilitating the delivery of musical experiences across the country, and it is great that this happening in Boston.
