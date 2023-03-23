Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
20 minutes ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
3 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
3 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
6 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices

'We are so proud' - Talented youngsters from Boston performing arts school impress in national vocal competition

Three talented youngsters from a school of performing arts in Boston have collected honours in a national vocal competition.

By David Seymour
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:19 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:22 GMT
Pictured (from left) Riley, Bella and Lily at the Star Search vocal competition.
Pictured (from left) Riley, Bella and Lily at the Star Search vocal competition.
Pictured (from left) Riley, Bella and Lily at the Star Search vocal competition.

The trio – Riley Beeson, 11, from Wrangle, Lily Lakin, 17, from Sutterton, and Bella Mustill, 11, from Sibsey – were among those to take part in the Star Search event in Hartlepool earlier this month.

All are students at The Biz, of Enterprise Way.

Riley finished first in the Musical Theatre under 12s category, performing Requiem from Dear Evan Hansen. In the Open Vocal Championship under 12s category, he made the semi-finals with Traitor by Olivia Rodrigo, finishing fourth.

Most Popular
Riley and Bella taking part in the virtual workshop with West End actors Carrie Hope Fletcher and Joel Montage.
Riley and Bella taking part in the virtual workshop with West End actors Carrie Hope Fletcher and Joel Montage.
Riley and Bella taking part in the virtual workshop with West End actors Carrie Hope Fletcher and Joel Montage.

Bella made the semi-finals in the same categories, finishing fifth in the Musical Theatre category with Dead Mom from Beetle Juice and sixth in the Open Vocal Championship category with I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston.

Lily, meanwhile, made the semi-final in the Open Vocal Championship over 12s category, singing Warrior by Demi Lovato, finishing sixth also.

Director Samantha Beeson said this was the first time the school – which launched in 2008 – has entered students into a competition.

“To walk away with so many medals and a win was amazing,” she said. “We are so proud of how well the students performed on the day and they were great representatives of our school.”

The week before, Riley and Bella had the chance to perform for West End actors Carrie Hope Fletcher and Joel Montage. They were selected from audition footage for the virtual workshop.

“Bella had amazing feedback on her vocal ability and Riley made Carrie cry with his emotive performance,” Samantha said.

Hartlepool