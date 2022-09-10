‘We are so thankful for Her Majesty’s faithful service’ - Skegness RBL

The Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The Union Flag is now flying half-mast.

It was just a few weeks ago that branches from across Lincolnshire visited Skegness to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

This was the first time all of the Lincolnshire branches had been hosted in Skegness in 100 years.

Thirteen standards from Royal British Legion branches from around the country paraded around the Tower Gardens Pavilion.

John Johnson, chairman of the Lincolnshire Branch, said at the time he was proud to say that Her Majesty was patron of the Royal British Legion.

"We have met together from across the county to rededicate ourselves to the service of the British Legion and also to celebrate 70 years of our patron, Her Majesty the Queen,” he said.

Members of the Skegness branch lowered the Union Flag to half-masth at the RBL headquarters at the new New Park Club in Skegness on hearing the news Her Majesty had died.

In a tribute they said: “Members It is with deepest sorrow that the Royal British Legion marks the death of our Sovereign and Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Queen has served as Patron of the Royal British Legion since 6 February 1952. We are immensely thankful for Her Majesty’s faithful service, and we join the entire Armed Forces community in mourning the loss of its Commander-in-Chief.

"The Queen’s unwavering dedication to the British Armed Forces will be greatly missed. Our sincere condolences are with the Royal Family at this sad time.”

During the same day as the RBL Jubilee celebrations, Mayor Coun Tony Tye hosted an afternoon tea for a party from Skegness’ Twin Town of Bad Gandersheim.

On hearing of the sad news, the mayor of Bad Gandersheim Franziska Schwarz along with Ingrid Lohmann, Head of Twinning to Skegness sent their most deepest condolences to the town “for the loss of your beloved Queen”.

Their message to residents said: “We mourn with the people of Skegness and the United Kingdom in the loss of such a great and wonderful woman.