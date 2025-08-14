"We are thrilled" - Boston College celebrates 'exceptional' A-level results

Celebrations are taking place at Boston College today (Thursday, August 14) as its students collect ‘exceptional’ A-level results.

The education provider also reported a 100 per cent pass rate in a variety of subjects.

A spokesman said: “The students’ dedication, hard work, and resilience have been evident throughout, and these exceptional results are a testament to their efforts.

“The college community celebrates another year of outstanding achievement and takes pride in supporting the development of well-rounded, forward-thinking individuals poised to make meaningful contributions to society and confidently embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.

Boston College. Library image

“The college celebrates the diverse pathways of its students, with all reaching their desired destination. Many are progressing to Higher Education at their chosen universities, while others embark directly into employment, pursuing their professional ambitions.

“Throughout the examination and assessment journey, the college has prioritised student wellbeing, supporting them to build confidence and develop resilience – qualities that will continue to benefit them in their future studies and careers.”

Among those collecting their results today were:

Grace Vines, 18, of Sutterton, who achieved grades of A/A/B in psychology, sociology and history.

Grace Vines, 18, of Sutterton.

She said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Boston College. The staff are really supportive and are always willing to go the extra mile to help you.

“The variety of A-levels on offer at the college is amazing and the tutors have spent time making extra resources and holding revision sessions for us.

“I am now going to study a psychology degree to enable me to reach my goal of gaining a PhD in psychology.”

Callie Sharp, 17, of Kirton, who studied English language, English literature and film.

Callie Sharp, 17, of Kirton.

She said: “The lecturers have pushed me to my full potential throughout my A-levels.

“I have always felt a sense of freedom at the college and have been treated as an adult.

“I am continuing my studies at Boston College University Centre by studying the Children and Young People FdA Level 5 course with the aim to become a primary school teacher.”

Yaaseen, 18, of Billinghay, who studied A-levels in law, sociology and film.

Among the other students collecting their results today ... Maisy Picker, 18, of North Kyme.

She said: “The college has felt homely the entire time I’ve spent here and the lecturers were great. I have learned many life skills, such as how to build the perfect CV, which will be extremely useful for my future.

“I have always had a passion for cars and have been offered an apprenticeship with BMW as a parts consultant following my grades today.

“Alongside my Apprenticeship, I am looking at potentially studying for an AAT qualification in accounting at Boston College.”

Gerri Brazil, senior learning lead for A-levels and access to HE at the college, said: “We are thrilled as a college to report another excellent year for our amazing A-level students and dedicated staff.

“Our pass rates are remarkable, and it has been a pleasure to teach these students and see them excel not only academically but on a personal level.

“Our tailored A-level pathways have enabled the students to gain enhanced understanding of their specialist subjects and serve them well for their future ambitions.

Kaela, 18, of Boston.

“These results could not have been achieved without the excellent, dedicated A-level Team, who always have the students’ best interests at heart and take pride in their academic performance.

“A-levels at Boston College provide the ideal transition into a more mature learning environment, where students can meet their future best friends and prepare for the world of work or Higher Education.”

Boston College will be holding a GCSE and A-levels Information Morning on Thursday (August 21), from 9.30am-11.30am, and an Enrolment Event, next Thursday (August 28) from 2-8pm.

For more information on courses, visit www.boston.ac.uk.