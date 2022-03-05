'We been overwhelmed': Appeal for Ukraine families at Seafood Cafe in Skegness closes early after 'massive response'

So much so that the collection at the Seafood Cafe, which was to take place throughout the weekend, has closed early, with four van loads heading for the drop-off points in Boston.

Dave Charles, the owner of the cafe on Grand Parade, said cars had been queuing along the seafront all morning.

"We've been overwhelmed," he said. "We filled four vans in two hours and we just can't take any more at the moment."

Freya Lyons, 14, and Belle Nicholls, 10, filliing a van with donations at the appeal at the Seafood Cafe in Skegness.

Volunteers had been prepared to accept items until 2pm and be back at the cafe tomorrow (Sunday) from 10am to 4pm."

"We are trying to get more vans organised for tomorrow but we may wait now until next Saturday," said Dave.

"If people watch our Facebook page we will be posting updates and letting people know."

Onlookers also found the efforts of volunteers and the local response emotional.

Belle Nicholls, 10, and Freya Lyons, 14, with volunteers at the appeal at the Seafood Cafe in Skegness.

Charlotte Parker said: "The amount of cars pulling up when we dropped off some bits this morning was absolutely fantastic.

"I got choked up and had tears - what a fantastic community we have."

Helen Roe commented: "So pleased to be able to donate earlier today and proud of the people of Skegness who supported such a worthy cause."

Sue Nelson said: "Well done everyone. Skegness has been amazing. After our donations we had a coffee and sat and watched as the cars turned up."

Town Crier Dave Summers popped along to see how the appeal was going, pictured with Freya Lyon.

Collections are also taking place in other parts of the Skegness area as tens of thousands of Ukrainians, as well as foreigners escaping the conflict with Russia, arrive in Poland and neighbouring countries with few possessions.

Vital supplies from Lincolnshire are being transported by lorries to camps in Poland and across the border, in spite of the war intensifying.

Last week Dave and some of the volunteers to a collection point in Boston next to the TK Maxx to check the distribution of the local efforts.

"This war is so heartbreaking that many people want to do something to help but don't know how," he said. "We wanted to do something in Skegness but had to make sure that any donations we received got to the families who desperately need them.

Two car loads were taken by Sarah Ringsell from residents in Wainfleet to a drop-off point at Jollyes pet store in Skegness.

"When we went to have a look at how a centre in Boston is operating on Tuesday, we were delighted to see that of the 10 volunteers there, apart from one Polish lady, everyone was British.

"It's wonderful to see so many people of different cultures pulling together to do something to help."

The only items of clothing being accepted are coats; hats; gloves and scarves. Items desperately needed are.

Collections are continuing to take place at other locations in the Skegness area, including Jollyes pet store on Quora Retail Park in Burgh Road. .

Sarah Ringsell has been accepting items at 62 High Street in Wainfleet daily from 7am to 7pm and taking them to Jollyes. who are taking van loads to a lorry depot to be transported to the Ukraine.

This morning Sarah said: "I've just dropped off the second lot at Jollyes pet shop[.

"They are doing an amazing job. The staff and myself have also put £20 each in a fund to do a big shop at Aldi which is lovely."

Items being taken include: