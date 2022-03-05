'We been overwhelmed': Second day of appeal by Skegness cafe for Ukraine families fleeing conflict is cancelled after 'massive response'

So much so that the planned second day of an appeal run by the Seafood Cafe has been cancelled, with five van loads collected in the first three hours.

Streams of cars started arriving along Grand Parade almost an hour early this morning (Saturday), much to the surprise of more than 11 volunteers who had gone along to sort donations.

Dave Charles, the owner of the cafe on Grand Parade, said vehicles were queuing along the seafront all morning.

Freya Lyons, 14, and Belle Nicholls, 10, filliing a van with donations at the appeal at the Seafood Cafe in Skegness.

"We've been overwhelmed," he said. "The intention was to start collections at 10am, finishing at 2pm, but people started arriving arriving at 9.15am.

"Our expectation was that over the two-day period it would be great if we could achieve close to two vans full of donations..

"To our amazement, within a three-hour period we had donations to the equivalent of five vans.

"That being the case, and knowing what the collection point we are delivering to on Monday can handle, we are not taking further donations at this time, so please do not bring any to the cafe tomorrow (Sunday)."

Belle Nicholls, 10, and Freya Lyons, 14, with volunteers at the appeal at the Seafood Cafe in Skegness.

Onlookers also found the efforts of volunteers and the local response emotional.

Charlotte Parker said: "The amount of cars pulling up when we dropped off some bits this morning was absolutely fantastic.

"I got choked up and had tears - what a fantastic community we have."

Helen Roe commented: "So pleased to be able to donate earlier today and proud of the people of Skegness who supported such a worthy cause."

Town Crier Dave Summers popped along to see how the appeal was going, pictured with Freya Lyon.

Sue Nelson sat watching while she was having a coffee. She said: "Well done everyone. Skegness has been amazing. After our donations we had a coffee and sat and watched as the cars turned up."

Collections are also taking place in other parts of the Skegness area as tens of thousands of Ukrainians, as well as foreigners escaping the conflict with Russia, arrive in Poland and neighbouring countries with few possessions.

Vital supplies from Lincolnshire are being transported by lorries to camps in Poland and across the border, in spite of the war intensifying.

Last week Dave and some of the volunteers to a collection point in Boston next to the TK Maxx to check the distribution of the local efforts.

Two car loads were taken by Sarah Ringsell from residents in Wainfleet to a drop-off point at Jollyes pet store in Skegness.

"This war is so heartbreaking that many people want to do something to help but don't know how," he said. "We wanted to do something in Skegness but had to make sure that any donations we received got to the families who desperately need them.

"When we went to have a look at how a centre in Boston is operating on Tuesday, we were delighted to see that of the 10 volunteers there, apart from one Polish lady, everyone was British.

"It's wonderful to see so many people of different cultures pulling together to do something to help."

The vans loads of donations will be taken to the collection point in Boston on Monday.

"The shipping company who are taking the goods to Poland and the Ukraine have told us the donations will reach their destinations before the end of the coming week.

"We'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated and offered support and the volunteers who came to help."

Volunteers sorting donations at the Seafood Cafe in Skegness.

Collections are continuing to take place at other locations in the Skegness area, including Jollyes pet store on Quora Retail Park in Burgh Road. .

Sarah Ringsell has been accepting items at 62 High Street in Wainfleet daily from 7am to 7pm and taking them to Jollyes. who are taking van loads to a lorry depot to be transported to the Ukraine.

This morning Sarah said: "I've just dropped off the second lot at Jollyes pet shop[.

"They are doing an amazing job. The staff and myself have also put £20 each in a fund to do a big shop at Aldi which is lovely."

Items being taken include:

Bandages; plasters; first aid kits; baby formulas; nappies; wipes; nappy cream; toilet roll; calpol; paracetamol; toothbrushes; toothpaste; ladies sanitary items; deodorant; shampoo; baby food jars; tinned food; dried food; baby bottles; children’s small toys and activities (new or nearly new - colouring books, colouring pens, teddies, footballs; towels; protein bars; pet food; blankets; batteries; sleeping bags; flasks; thermal mugs; tea bags; coffee; disposable cutlery, plates and cups; puzzles; soap;

Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham popped along to see progress at the Seafood Cafe in Skegness.