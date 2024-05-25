'We can do so much better': Reform UK leader's pledge to Boston and Skegness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reform UK leader Richard Tice couldn’t wait to take his team for ice-cream and doughnuts when he launched his election campaign in Skegness.

The Boston and Skegness seat candidate said he was especially looking forward for a ride on the dodgems while getting to know the resort and the people he hoped to represent in the next Parliament.

What was missing in resident numbers at the short-notice Vine Hotel launch – only 19 gathered to fire questions at him – was made up for by Mr Tice’s enthusiam to “make this great nation great again”.

This was no dodgem car crash start for Reform UK’s ‘Brexit towns’ campaign, his team reassured – the visit was just the start of much bigger things. Mr Tice was here to win the seat from his Conservative rival, Matt Warman.

Reform UK leader Richard Tice launches election campaign for the Boston and Skegness seat at the Vine Hotel in Skegness.

"I am very excited to be standing here in Boston and Skegness – a significant Brexit seat and, like so many constituences – like the whole country – let down after 14 years of Conservative rule,” he told Lincolnshire World.

"We are being so badly managed, so badly led – we can do so much better.

"I think I can do a much better job as MP.”

Asked if, in a week that Hollywood star Keifer Sutherland announced on a radio show he was standing as Mayor of Skegness, residents could be looking at the next Prime Minister of the UK, Mr Tice laughed and said: “Let’s wait and see. What is important first of all is to get elected here in Boston and Skegness.

"That is what I am totally focused on.

"I think it would be fantastic for this great constituency to have a proper national voice in Westminster standing up for the residents – and from everything I’m hearing that has not been the case.”

Mr Tice said he was aware immigration had brought challenges to the constituency.

"All you have to do is have a fair sytem, “ he said. “We have had mass immigration and an annoucement was made last week that a ‘city’ bigger than Manchester arrived in 2023.

"That’s putting huge pressure on housing rents that have gone up 20 per cent, pressure on ambulance delays, A and E waiting times, hospital waiting lists – it’s just not fair, particularly for young people.

"Mass immigration depresses wages – again particularly unfare on young people.

“It’s the residents who pay for it – the impact it has on taxes and tourism.

"It’s just unfair – it destroys jobs when hotels are taken over.

"I’ve seen it here and in many other towns – and I’m afraid it leads to an increase in crime.

"And there is a silence from the police, MPs and mainstream media – they are embarrased to talk about it.

"Well I’m not. I’m just telling it as it is because the great British people – the residents of this constituency in Boston and Skegness know what’s going on and I believe are best represented by an MP that’s going to call it out.

"What we need is smart immigration by freezing immigration, welcoming essential skills and high qualifications.”

Asked about the infastructure and state of the roads in Lincolnshire, he said: “I pledge that no-one will work harder than me to ensure that Boston and Skegness gets a much better crack of the whip, both with local infastructure money but also we get a regional and national allocation – and that it’s spent and spent well.

"We have got to get stuff done. My background is in real estate – I know how to push things on and challenge people, kick some backsides when they need kicking. It’s what I do and what I am.

"Our policies across the board are commonsense and how we will fund them are in the manifesto – from making work pay, lifting income tax threshold to £20,000, get to zero waiting lists, and with immigration – smart immigration.”

Asked about whether the Reform UK Party would honour the constituency’s Town Deal and Long Team Deal millions in the Conservative Governments Levelling Up policies, he said they absolutely would.

"It’s got to be done faster and we have to keep the money coming through and spend it realy well,” he said. “The council’s should nit be ripped off by consultances and over inflated quotes – I know about that stuff.

"I can make sure constituences get decent value for money and it goes furher so you can get more tghings done.

"Everything takes too long.

”I want action – and action this day."

After a tour of Skegness seeing the attractions and meeting the public, Mr Tice headed to Boston.

Matt Warman also launched his campaign for a fourth term as MP for Boston and Skegness today. Earlier he commented: “It’s been a privilege to represent Boston and Skegness since 2015. “From the flood barrier to the forthcoming A&E at Pilgrim, and from the new foreshore to Skegness’s new college, so much has been achieved through working with government and councillors. “I am honoured to be standing again to continue being your voice in Westminster. “I look forward to meeting as many of you as I can during the next six weeks of my campaign, which launches tomorrow.”