'We cannot thank people enough' - Charity run in memory of Boston man raises £2,700

A fundraiser held in memory of a Boston man has raised £2,700 for the village surgery that supported him and his family towards the end of his life.

Emily Dawson, 30, of Boston, and her colleague and friend Laura Tunnard, 27, from Wyberton, took on the Humber Bridge Half Marathon in September in tribute to Emily’s father, Dave Dawson.

Dave sadly died in December 2022 from lung cancer, aged 64.

Emily and Laura took part in the half marathon in aid of Sutterton Surgery Patient Fund.

Laura Tunnard and Emily Dawson (centre, left to right) with Dr Naveed Yousaf and practice nurse Amanda Pycock, of Sutterton Surgery.

The fund is used to purchase new equipment for the surgery, but also helps pay for day-to-day items.

Emily said: “The surgery team could not have done more to help dad, and our family are deeply grateful for all their support at such a difficult time.”

In his younger days, Dave was a tug of war enthusiast, pulling mainly for Lincoln and touring Europe, as well as competing in the 1987 England and Ireland South African tour. He grew up in Kirton and moved to Boston some 20 years ago.

On the JustGiving page set up for the fundraiser, Emily described him as ‘a larger-than-life character that brought happiness to so many people’, adding: “He was a wonderful dad, partner and grandad and we all miss him so much.”

The late Dave Dawson, of Boston.

Emily and Laura joined the Coaching Inn Group five years ago. Growing up, they both attended Boston High

School. Today, Emily is head of reservations, while Laura is general manager designate at Boston’s White Hart Hotel, one of the group’s properties.

The £2,700 they raised through the half marathon has helped pay for a new patient examination couch and light, and a refurbished patient minor surgery room.

Emily said: “It was a huge challenge for us both. Even though we had been training, it was still a struggle for us both to go such a distance – especially with a bad knee and a few blisters along the way.

“We kept pushing each other with each mile, and remembering the cause we were doing it for, and all of the donation money was the biggest push we needed.”

“We were so blown away with the amount of donations we received. We cannot thank people enough, and were so touched by people’s generosity.

“It has gone to a cause close to our hearts, and we know dad would be so proud of what we managed to raise in his memory.”

Surgery practice manager Karen Tetther said the duo’s efforts had ‘certainly provided a most welcome boost’ for the patient fund.

Coaching Inn Group chief operating officer Adam Charity said: “Taking on their first ever half-marathon was typical of the duo’s can-do attitude and was one of the reasons why they had both risen to leading roles within the business.”