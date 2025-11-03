‘We did it!’ Children’s holiday centre in Skegness is saved

Supporters of the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre in Skegness celebrating its re-opening

A much-loved charity providing free holidays in Skegness to children in need is celebrating after announcing it will be back next year after rising costs caused it to shut its doors this summer.

The Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre was due to open as usual in March, providing five-day stays to under-11s who are nominated because they might not otherwise get a break.

Sadly, in February we reported the charity had been forced to launch a £150,000 Comeback Appeal after its costs rocketed by £1,000 a week due to rising energy bills and soaring inflation.

In our article, manager Ali Byerley reminded generous donors and fundraisers to keep the charity in their thoughts so they could carry on making memories.

However, she never doubted they would be back and said she would remain at the holiday centre in Scarbrough Avenue to oversee repairs to the property and get it ready for the children’s return.

Sharing the good news, she commented: “It’s wonderful that the centre is re-opening – absolutely fantastic.

"I’d particularly like to thank people from The Lumley pub in Skegness as well as The Courthouse and The Ship who have been great, and also the general public who often turn up at the door with donations.”

Mayor of Skegness Council Jimmy Brookes said he was delighted to hear the news. He said: “This is a charity the people of Skegness have supported for many years.

"I am delighted the DCHC will reopen next year. It is wonderful news and Skegness will be ready to give every child a warm and memorable seaside welcome.”

The holiday centre has been going since 1891 and this would have been its 134rd year. In 2016 Her Royal Highness Princess Anne paid a visit for its 125th anniversary.

The 2025 fundraising year has seen £150,064 raised in many different ways, including the Cosy Bike & Hike sponsored ride to Skegness, which raised a significant amount. A mystery donor has also come forward to pay for a new roof for the centre.

When the holiday centre re-opens, children will enjoy holidays at the centre during half terms and the summer holidays with up to 34 staying each week.

The charity is also planning to open up weekend lettings for guides and scouts groups as well as low-cost residential stays for schools when it is not otherwise in use.

Going fprward, fundraising will continue. The charity’s chief executive Janine Holmes said: “Although we are delighted to be re-opening, our work as fundraisers definitely does not stop. While we will definitely re-open, we still need to raise £27,000 for next year’s holidays and there are other projects that we’d love to provide like our free Grand Days Out trips, so please don’t stop your donations!”

Anyone who wants to continue to support the charity to ensure its long-term future can set up a monthly donation:

£32 a month will pay for one child’s holiday for a year

£15 a month will help cover meals, transport and activities

£5 a month could help provide special seaside extras like ice creams and rides.

Get in touch via the Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre Facebook page.