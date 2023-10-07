'We did it!': Vine Hotel in Skegness celebrates making it back into in 2023 Good Beer Guide
The Vine Hotel, which amongst the real ales on offer serves a number of beers by Wainfleet brewers Batemans, says cleaning the lines and serving lots of beers to keep running through nice and fresh is just part of its secret to success.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joe Bradley, Bar Supervisor, said: “We are really proud to be back in the Camra beer awards this year.
"I think people come back to us because we are in the guide.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"They ask us about it and like to try what’s local and what’s fresh.”
The Vine Hotel is one of two pubs in the Skegness area and 112 in Lincolnshire in the guide – the full list of which CAMRA have asked us not to print because they want to sell guides.
This year’s Guide also contains 910 newly featured pubs, including 16 in Lincolnshire.
For more details see this week’s edition of the Skegness Standard, out on Wednesday.
To order The Good Beer Guide 2024, visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024/