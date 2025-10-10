'We first thought he only had something minor' - battling single mum’s fundraiser for six-year-old son with leukaemia

Leah Leverton, from Louth, is raising money for her son Archie, who has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Leah recalls: “We first thought he only had something minor, like tonsillitis or scarlet fever. But after weeks of worry, tests, and hospital visits, our world was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

“As if that wasn’t enough, while we were waiting for answers, Archie developed even more complications. He was diagnosed with myocarditis (inflammation of the heart), and doctors also found multiple blood clots — one dangerously close to his heart.

"On top of everything else, he has had to endure challenges that no child should ever face. Through it all, Archie has shown a courage and resilience that inspires everyone around him. He truly is our little superhero." Tests have also confirmed that Archie has a bowel infection called C. Diff. His sodium levels are quite low, so he is having to be on reduced fluids, which has started to dehydrate his kidneys.

"At the moment, we’re just waiting to see what the next plan of action will be,” said Leah.

The single parent has to travel between her two older sons, aged 10 and 11, who are at home being cared for by Leah’s mum, and to Archie who is staying at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

She said she is doing everything she can to be there for Archie. She said her older sons are struggling with the separation from their mum and their little brother.

"I miss them dearly,” she said. “The hospital is over a two-hour car journey away, and as I don’t drive, the distance feels even harder. Being apart from them breaks my heart, as they are my everything too.

“This journey is not only emotionally overwhelming — it also comes with a huge financial strain. Between food costs, travel to and from hospital and the extra support all three of my boys need, it’s more than I can manage alone.”

Leah has set up the campaign to help with the financial costs of the travel, as well as specialist equipment and other things to keep Archie comfortable during his treatment.

So far, over £2,000 in donations has been raised towards a £4,000 target.

Leah says every single donation, no matter the size, will go directly towards supporting travel during his treatment; making sure Archie has the comfort and things he needs to keep his spirits up; helping ease the strain on his brothers at home and reunite their family as often as possible, specialist bedding, towels and equipment; and any additional financial burdens not yet considered. She added: “I can honestly say from the bottom of my heart it was the last thing we ever expected to hit our family, it’s something you read online but would never happen to you but the unfortunate truth is it did happen to us and we appreciate you even just reading Archie’s story.

“Archie deserves the chance to grow up healthy, happy, and strong. With your love, prayers, and generosity, we can help give him that chance.”

You can make a donation at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-archie-stronger-than-leukaemia

1 . image3 (1).jpeg Archie with mum Leah Leverton, of Louth. Photo supplied Photo: supplied