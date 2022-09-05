‘We have a number of exciting schemes to improve the visitor offer’ - ELDC

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed Culture House to replace the Embassy Centre in Skegness

A statement from Coun Steve Kirk, Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy at ELDC says: ““The council supported the ballot and accepts the result from the businesses that they no longer want the BID to continue.

“As a council we worked with the BID, they had representation on the Town Deal board and like other BID’s across the country, they had a distinct role to promote the area, stage events and make environmental improvements – all of which were above and beyond our role as a council.

An extensive events programme which was one of the elements of the BID’s directive , will not be delivered by the ELDC.

However, Coun Kirk said: ““The council owns the Visit Lincs Coast website which will be maintained as well as the social media channels connected to it.

“Our tourism budget has not changed throughout the term of the BID and our commitment to the Lincolnshire coast and the tourism sector remains as strong as ever.

“By working with partners through the Town’s Fund, we have a number of exciting schemes – including one of the first Culture Houses in the country - being delivered to improve the visitor offer on our coast as well as our market towns.