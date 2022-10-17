Lost in Music is coming to the Embassy Centre, Skegness.

Our newspaper teamed up with the Embassy Centre in Skegness to offer a pair of tickets to Lost in Music Show.

The show recreates the era with the biggest hits of Donna Summer, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Chaka Khan, Chic, Diana Ross, Harold Melvin and the Bluenotes, Sister Sledge and more and expects to see the audience dancing in the aisles.

Backed by a talented live band, Lost in Music stars a cast boasting stunning vocals which combines this with the extravagant dance moves and fabulous fashion of the era.

We asked for the name of one of the hits featured and the winning entry was from Maurice Weaver of Bromsgrove with ‘Never Can Say Goodbye’.

Advertisement