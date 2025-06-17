‘We have all lost loved ones to cancer, so this is a fantastic cause’

Jason Royston and Lee Wright are taking part in a 70-mile charity trek to Skegness.

Jason Royston and Lee Wright will set off on the charity walk from Rotherham to Skegness Clock Tower on July 16.

Leaving at 8am, they are walking by day and camping at night and will hopefully take roughly four days.

"We have all lost loved ones to cancer or know of someone affected by this terrible disease, so this is a fantastic cause,” said Lee’s wife, Candice.

"A lot of hospices rely solely on donations and this charity is close to our hearts.

"Sadly, we lost a really close family friend, Paul Flinders (Coz), on September 27. He was cared for by Rotherham Hospice and Jason is walking in Paul's memory.

"Lee lost his Nannan-in-law, Gillian Hodgson, in August of last year to cancer and she was also cared for in Rotherham hospice.

"So this charity walk means so much personally to us as a family. The care they received whilst it was the most critical time in life was second to none – the dignity and support the family received was absolutely amazing and they deserve every penny raised.

Already they have raised over £600.

"We have had some amazing prizes donated including from Fantasy Island and Skegness Pier,” added Candice.

"Such an amazing, generous community – we are so grateful to all who have donated in Skegness.”

To make a donation, visit the Lee's fundraiser for Rotherham Hospice at JustGiving at www.justgiving.com.