'We need your help': Milestone week for Burgh le Marsh windmill
Villagers watched in horror when the Grade 1 listed Dobson's Mill was was tailwinded during Storm Ciara.
The sails started spinning the wrong way in 70mph winds and crashed to the ground damaging other parts of the heritage site.
Since then a local heritage group has been fundraising while the planning process to help return the windmill, which was built in 1844 with five sails – one more than normal – to its former glory was finalised.
That day, it is hoped, will come this week when Lincolnshire County Council, who held the insurance for the building, announce repairs can go ahead.
However, volunteers fear that once the work has been done, Lincolnshire County Council will ‘divest itself of the heavy financial responsibility of the on-going maintenance of the site’.
"We are in early stages of planning for this eventuality are also in discussion with the town council as to the way forward for the mill site, but we need more personnel now to begin to make this a viable proposition,” said Malcolm Ringsell, treasurer of Burgh-le-Marsh Heritage Group.
To get involved in saving the windmill, email [email protected]
- To celebrate National Mills Week, a demonstration by Dawn Blunden of Sophisticake on The Broadway in Woodhall Spa, who baked the wedding cake of Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla takes place at the Burgh le Marsh wedding cake on Saturday from 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Tickets are £3.