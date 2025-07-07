We salute you, sir!': Lincolnshire's last surviving Burma Star veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Lincolnshire’s last surviving Burma Star veteran is celebrating his100th birthday this week at events befitting a Second World War hero.

Over the years, Alfred Conway has been an important part of the county’s annual Poppy Appeal launches and Remembrance Parades, standing alongside other veterans from the area– and Lincolnshire World has been honoured to get to know him. But this week it is all about Alfred - not only for his service in the Royal Navy and the part he played in the Second World War but, also, as a man with an outstanding work ethic and as a great-grandfather devoted to his family.

On Saturday, his family gatherered for a special party and on Monday he was up early at the home he shares with his daughter and son-in-law in Anderby Creek to travel to Mooch – his favourite cafe in Skegness – to enjoy breakfast with the MP of Boston and Skegness, Richard Tice – a meeting promised by Mr Tice on the several occasions they have met at events involving the Royal British Legion.

His daughter, Josie, said: “We are so proud of dad and what he has achieved and thrilled he is so well to celebrate his 100th birthday,

'We salute you!': Alfred Conway (centre) with (from left) his son-in-law Andrew Pretty and daughter Josie, Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes, MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice, and Coun Danny Brookes, at Mooch in Skegness.

"We have met the MP on several events and he promised he would see him on his birthday and so we arranged this breakfast.

"He has lived with us for the past 40 years and is amazing.”

Born in Newborough, Staffordshire, during the Second World War Alfred served in the British Pacific fleet on a destroyer called HMS Wager alongside HMS Whelp - on which Prince Philip was First Lieutenant. After the formal surrender, he was allowed on one of the B-29 Superfortress bombers that dropped the atomic bomb and ended the war in Japan.

"He is so proud of serving alongside Prince Philip’s destroyer as it evacuated the British and of escorting POWs,” said Josie. “He had great fondness for the Prince and the Queen.

Alfred Conway with his daughter and son-in-law Josie and Andrew Pretty at Mooch in Skegness.

"He is looking forward to his birthday card from the King, but is sad the will not be one be from the late Queen.”

Along with the MP, the Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes and Coun Danny Brookes joined him for breakfast at Mooch.

Mr Tice said he was honoured to be there. “The honour has been all mine to meet the last surviving Burma Star veteran in Lincolnshire and to hear is experiences,” he said.

"It’s hard to imagine the commitment, the unknown everyday – whether it was in destroyers like HMS Wager which Alfred was in or in bombers. “The experiences that I have been hearing this morning are remarkable.”

A lifetime of knowledge being shared by Alfred Conway with MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice.

Aldred’ began his working life on a farm after leaving school at 14 before becoming a butcher. He then became involved in the airfield construction at Cross Plains, Newborough, before joining Navy. After the war, he went back on the farm, before working for the Ministry of Defence in the boiler room serving the barracks at Marchington.

In his spare time he was a volunteer Police Special, carrying on working into retirement age for Unigate and Alton Towers. As finding work in retirement age became more difficult, he was the oldest paper ‘boy’ into his 70s. He also has his gold badge for giving 50 pints of blood.

A widower he has lived with his daughter for 40 years and moved to Anderby Creek because they had enjoyed caravan holidays there.

As a member of the Royal British Legion, a standout moment was in October 2023, when he attended a poignant ceremony at St Matthew’s Church in Skegness when the Standard of the Skegness and Mablethorpe branch of the Burma Star Association was formerly laid-up due to there being no other surviving veterans. As always he said he was proud to be there to remember those with whom he served.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Jummy Brookes joins Alfred Conway and MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice.

Until two weeks ago, Alfred was a member of Skegness RBL. Kevin Woolley - RBL Skegness Branch Chairman, commented: “What an incredible achievement to reach the grand age of 100. “The things you have seen and the changes you have lived through are beyond our understanding.

“We can never fully comprehend the sacrifice and unwavering courage you showed in our country’s time of need. We will forever be in your debt.

“As Lincolnshire’s last remaining Burma Star veteran, we salute you, sir. “Your generation is a true inspiration to us all.

“We wish you many happy returns on your special day.”

Alfred added he is looking forward to all of his celebrations. He said: “I’m just looking forward to spending time with family and friends.”

Yesterday (Tuesday), his actual birthday, there was due to be another celebration with the Royal British Legion in Alford – where he is now a member .

Then his next big date is on August 15 when, to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, he will attend The National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, for a commemorative event. The event, a National Commemorative Service, will begin at midday and will be held in partnership with the Royal British Legion and the UK Government.