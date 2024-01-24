'We want to show what Louth and Lincolnshire are all about' - World Axe and Knife-Throwing Championships coming to Louth

Spencer Kennedy of Back 2 Bear.

​It has been announced that Back 2 Bear, located at Kenwick Park, will play host to the World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships, much to the delight of owner Spencer Kennedy and the team.

Back 2 Bear is an outdoor activity centre, established in 2017 across 37acres in the Lincolnshire AONB, and offers a huge range of outdoor pursuits and activities including archery, adult and junior crossbow, whittling, Laser Tag and Nerf Wars, and much more – including their now legendary axe and knife throwing.

After last year’s event was held in France, Spencer said the team put in a bid to host the World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships after Back 2 Bear hosted the National event last year.

Spencer Kennedy of Back 2 Bear.

Now it has been announced that their bid has been successful and the world’s best axe and knife throwers will be descending on the Lincolnshire Wolds in July this year.

Spencer explained: “It’s always been the dream from the off, to have a venue that can hold the world championships, and now it’s come true its amazing.

"I’m so proud of myself and all the team, we couldn’t have done this without the team and all their hard work.”

The World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships, set to take place over Friday July 12 to Sunday July 14, will see a number of different rounds with both axes and knives being thrown.

Spencer demonstrates knife throwing.

The event will see heats where throwers have to aim for spinning targets at distances from 3metres up to 7metres over three rounds, and then the same with a no-spinning target.

There will be target throwing for double-headed and forestry axes, before moving on to long-distance axe and knife throwing in a sudden death situation, starting at a distance of 4metres and gradually increasing until the competitor who throws the most precise throw at the biggest distance is left.

Another event will see ‘Snooker’ knife and axe events, where targets are made with the colours of snooker balls and competitors have to start with the largest, red targets and gradually they get smaller according to the scores accorded to snooker balls, with black the highest scoring.

Then there will be silhouette and ‘sillhouaxe’ events with knifes and axes thrown at a silhouette of a person, but no humans will be thrown at, Spencer said.

World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships.

He said that the event will be the perfect opportunity to show what our beautiful town, and Lincolnshire as a whole, have to offer:

"We want to use all local providers and be inclusive of all local businesses, “ he said, “We want to offer the opportunity for local arts and crafters to hold stalls and encourage local makers to get involved.

"It’s about showing what we’re all about as a community here and letting the world see what Louth and Lincolnshire is all about, it’s a great opportunity.”