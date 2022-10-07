'We will rebuild it' vow after 'dangerous' skate ramp at Winthorpe is removed

The vandalised skate ramp at Winthorpe has been dismantled - but enthusiasts say they will rebuild it.

Originally built by Winthorpe Community Partnership who raised the funds to get it installed in 2014, concerns were raised that it had become ‘dangerous’ after being targeted by vandals at the September meeting of Skegness Town Council.

Councillors heard that since the council took over responsibility for it there had been “an increase in vandalism” , including damage to the main decking, and more recently a fire. It had also become apparent that the structure seemed to be in decay.

Five options were given to councillors, including a temporary repair costing £2,800, a major repair costing £16,856, like- for- like replacement costing £28,000, replacement with a concrete structure which would need investigating or removal of structure costing £1,600.

However, with the threat of vandalism remaining, councillors decided the best option would be to dismantle it.

Advertisement

Following the decision with interest was Jak Taylor, a friend of ward councillor Ady Findley. Jak, 29 – a local skateboarder and member of the Soundboy Skateboards Group – said they wanted to save the ramp and were fortunate to have a team that could do the work.

Measuring around 13ft long and five foot high it was a mammoth task.

"We didn’t want to see it end up at a scrapyard,” explained Jak, who runs Tayzart Promotions. “It took us a full day to dismantle it and wasn’t pretty, I was lucky to know people who could help so in the end it saved the council £1600.

"Now we are looking for a unit where we can eventually rebuild it – it will happen.”

Advertisement

Coun Findley commented: “I have known Jak a long time and worked with him on a number of projects. Hehas a big heart and will help anyone and I was delighted when he came forward offering help to dismantle the skate ramp, saving ratepayers’ money. I wish him luck in finding a unit to rebuild it.

"This is a wonderful example of the council and community working together.”