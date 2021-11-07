'We will remember them': Remembrance Day ceremonies down your way

Remembrance Sunday parades and services will take place across the county on Sunday, November 14. Photo: Barry Robinson.

This year Remembrance Sunday falls on November 14 and there will be events at War Memorials at 11am throughout Lincolnshire.

Here are details of local services:

SKEGNESS

Sunday, November 14

Remembrance Sunday

After a year without a parade it will return again this year on Sunday November 14. The parade will start from Hildreds Service Yard off Beresford Avenue at 10:30am, Please arrive by 10:15am to assemble. The parade will then go down Lumley Road and turn right onto Lumley Avenue to St Matthews Church.

The parade is organised by Skegness Town Council in conjunction with the Royal British Legion and with thanks to Empreo Security,

Walton First Aid and the New Park Club who have sponsored the event and the Hildreds Centre for providing a place to assemble.

ALFORD

Tuesday, November 9 – 10am

Dedication Garden Remembrance

(Outside St Wilfrid’s Church)

The Garden of Remembrance, where crosses may be planted in memory of

those who have fallen, muster at 9.45am for a short service at 10am the garden will

be dedicated by Revd Sherine Angus.

Thursday, November 11 – 11am

Armistice Day

War Memorial St Wilfrid’s Church

To commemorate all those who have given the supreme sacrifice for their country, there will be a short service at 11am to remember all those who have fallen,

in the Two Minutes Silence. Muster at 10.40am in preparation of the service.

Sunday, November 14

Remembrance Sunday

Parade

There will be a parade for those who wish to take part, forming up in Chauntry Road, Alford, (near Safelincs) at 9.40am

At 9.55am the parade will move off and march down West Street, with the salute being taken by the Mayor of Alford together with the Royal British Legion Alford Branch President in front of the Manor House.

The parade will continue to St Wilfrid’s Church, but will not go into Church but go behind the Church.Service

The service will be held OUTSIDE at 10.15am led by Revd Sherine Angus at 10.45 am the parade will then move to the front of St Wilfrid’s Church around the War Memorial.

Act of Remembrance

The Act of Remembrance and the laying of wreaths will then take place; the order to lay wreaths will be given out by the Parade Marshal

MEMORIAL HARRINGTON ROAD JUNCTION

Sunday, November 14

Remembrance Sunday

A short service of remembrance will take place at the memorial for the Lancaster Bomber at 2pm, muster at 1.45pm,

EX RAF STRUBBY

Sunday, November 14

Remembrance Sunday

A service will be take place near the memorial at 3pm muster at 2.45pm If you require any further information in regard to any of the above events

WAINFLEET

Thursday, November 11 – 11am

Armistice Day

Wainfleet All Saints also meeting in the Market Place at 10.50am on 11th November for a short time and the silence.

Sunday, November 14

Remembrance Sunday

Wainfleet All Saints Service - 10.45am at the Parish Church.

Croft - service at their War Memorial on the green near the Church at 3pm

Wainfleet St Mary - United service at the town church

SPILSBY

Thursday, November 11 – 11am

Armistice Day

Spilsby Royal British Legion will be gathering at the Franklin Statue in Spilsby at around 10.50am to await the maroons at 11am followed by the Last Post, a two-minute's silence then reveille. Afterwards, some of the party will be going to the cemetery to lay wreaths on the war graves there. Members have invited children from Spilsby Primary to join them.

Sunday, November 14

Remembrance Sunday

On Remembrance Sunday there will be a traditional parade forming up at 10.20am by the Buttercross car park in Spilsby for the march to the church, where the service and wreath laying ceremony will be held.

Afterwards some members of the Royal British Legion will be going to the Spilsby airfield memorial to lay wreaths.