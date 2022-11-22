A fabulous weekend of festive fun has launched the Christmas season in Gainsborough with a packed line up of live entertainment, free family activities including an ice rink and fabulous food spanning across three whole days.

The crowds turned out in their thousands over three days and were treated to live music, dance and brass band performances, school choirs and family fun provided from the Christmas panto hosted by the Trinity Arts Centre.

The Gainsborough Christmas Lights Festival was officially opened by the Town Crier of Gainsborough and a special ribbon cutting was carried out by Mayor of Gainsborough Pat O’Connor and chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Angela Lawrence.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone, especially our event sponsor, Paul Fox Estate Agency, for making this year’s festive celebrations so special.

People were able to have a horse and carriage ride at the event

“We’re thrilled with the response this weekend and hope it’s got the community into the festive spirit.”

Local school choirs from Hillcrest, Benjamin Adlard and Frances Olive took to the stage on Friday with the Salvation Army brass band rounding off the traditional Christmas entertainment in the town centre.

Meanwhile a dance troupe and the Performing Arts Club of St Johns entertained shoppers at Marshall’s Yard with free face painting and craft workshops held to entertain the kids.

The weekend gave people the chance to enjoy the town lit for Christmas with their stunning festive lights displays whilst enjoying free ice-skating, horse and carriage rides and a chance to meet Santa and the real reindeer.

Free family activities included an ice rink

Mulled wine, German sausages and roasted chestnuts were on the menu for the weekend with live performances from Grace Bower, Lizzie Goddard, Connor Dunk, Helen Evans and Karen Howell for people to enjoy throughout Saturday and another performance from the 40 strong Gainsborough Town Dance Crew.

On Sunday shoppers and visitors were able to soak up the Christmas atmosphere with traditional, classic performances from the City of Lincoln brass band, Lincoln Rock Choir, Carol singers from Gainsborough Methodist Church and from the local Army Cadets.

The Christmas lights festival was co-ordinated and delivered by Marshall’s Yard in partnership with Gainsborough Town Council and West Lindsey District Council.

Coun Pat O’Connor said: “We’ve had some lovely feedback on the event, and it really has launched the festive season here in the town.

The crowds turned out in their thousands over the three days

"It was important that families had plenty to do with kids that didn’t cost the earth and I think the full weekend achieved that."

Coun Angela Lawrence said: “There’s a lot going on in the town from now until Christmas with something festive and fun happening every weekend either in the town centre or at Marshall’s Yard.

