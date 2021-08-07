Weekend of vintage fun at Sutton-on-Sea

40s and 50s fun at the Vintage by the Sea Festival in Sutton-on-Sea.

The Vintage-On-Sea Festival kicks off today (Saturday) with live music and dance, vintage market stalls, entertainment, street theatre and traditional fairground attractions.

Supported by Visit Lincs Coast - Destination BId, the 40s and 50s fun starts at 10am at various locations around the resort and continues tomorrow (Sunday).

SATURDAY

MARINE AVENUE CAR PARK: 10:00 – 16:00 Vintage Amusement Rides 10:30 Rollo The Entertainer – Punch & Judy 11:00 Rhubarb Theatre – The Time Machine 12:00 Rollo The Entertainer – Punch & Judy 13:00 Rhubarb Theatre – The Time Machine 14:00 Rollo The Entertainer – Punch & Judy

HIGH STREET & PROMENADE 10:00 Event Opened by Town Crier 10:00 Rhubarb Theatre – Admirals 11:00 Roy Bond Magician 12:00 Rhubarb Theatre – Bombardiers 13:00 Roy Bond Magician 14:00 Rhubarb Theatre – Admirals 15:00 Roy Bond Magician

STEVE WOOD MOTORS FORECOURT 10:00 – 16:00 Lincolnshire Lindy Hop Groups with DJ Dr Swing 11:00 Miss Franny De Light 13:00 Miss Franny De Light

FRONT OF THE BACCHUS HOTEL 10:00 Miss Sarah-Jane 11:00 Johnny Victory 12:00 Winston Churchill “Battle of Britain Speech” 12:15 Miss Sarah-Jane 13:00 Johnny Victory 15:00 Winston Churchill “Battle of Britain Speech” 15:15 Miss Sarah-Jane BACCHUS HOTEL GARDENS 14:00 Damaris Jeanʼs Ragtime Rewind

TOP OF THE PULLOVER TOWARDS THE PROMENADE 10:00-13:00 Old Time Sailors

SUNDAY

MARINE AVENUE CAR PARK 10:00 – 16:00 Vintage Amusement Rides 11:00 Rollo The Entertainer – Punch & Judy 12:00 Rhubarb Theatre – The Time Machine 13:00 Rollo The Entertainer – Punch & Judy 14:00 Rhubarb Theatre – The Time Machine 15:00 Rollo The Entertainer – Punch & Judy

HIGH STREET & PROMENADE 10:00 Event Opened by Town Crier 10:00 – 16:00 Martin from Mablethorpe – Organ Grinder 10:00 Roy Bond Magician 11:00 Rhubarb Theatre – The Good Knights 12:00 Roy Bond Magician 13:00 Rhubarb Theatre – Bathing Beauties 14:00 Roy Bond Magician 15:00 Rhubarb Theatre – The Good Knights

STEVE WOOD MOTORS FORECOURT 10:00 – 16:00 Lincolnshire Lindy Hop Groups with DJ Dr Swing 10:30 The Blighty Bells 12:30 The Blighty Bells 15:00 The Blighty Bells FRONT OF THE BACCHUS HOTEL 10:00 Miss Franny De Light 11:00 Miss Sarah Jane 12:00 Winston Churchill “Battle of Britain Speech” 12:15 Miss Franny De Light 14:00 Miss Sarah Jane 15:00 Winston Churchill “Battle of Britain Speech” 15:15 Miss Franny De Light

BACCHUS HOTEL GARDENS 13:00 Damaris Jeanʼs Ragtime Rewind