Welcome Fund launched to help Afghan refugees arriving in Lincolnshire settle

A Welcome Fund has been launched to support sylum seekers and refugees arriving in Lincolnshire re-settle here

Trustees at Lincolnshire Community Foundation will distribute funds to local

community groups, charities and organisations delivering vital, practical and meaningful support to those who need it.

This might include the costs involved of removing language barriers, essential living expenses not already provided, advice and support, access to local activities etc. and will be delivered alongside other agencies to avoid duplication so we can be confident money is reaching those

who really need support.

To address some of those unmet immediate needs, Lincolnshire Community Foundation have agreed to release £500 from our own funds to buy sports equipment for the children of refugees being housed at local bridging hotels.

This will mean children will have something fun to do whilst they are adjusting to their situation.

In addition, existing donors have agreed to support the creation of this fund that will address existing and future needs of those arriving in our County.

The number of refugees arriving in our county is, as yet, unknown, but we want to be ready to offer immediate financial assistance now and in the future.

The fund will offer a lifeline to many who will arrive in the UK with no possessions at all.

Sue Fortune, LCF CEO says: “It’s crucial we offer a warm welcome to refugees and asylum seekers and are able to respond quickly to immediate needs once they are

rehoused in our local communities.

"For many they will be bewildered, scared and unsure of their future. If we are able to raise funds, we will make sure they are supported in the best way possible to help them integrate, create a sense of belonging and that their needs are met as they begin a new life.”

To make a donation, visit https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/refugeewelcomeHorncastle and Louth MP (which includes Spilsby) Victoria Atkins is the Junior Home Office minister who has been puyt in charge of the Government's Operation Warm Welcome campaign.

She said: "I am honoured to have been asked by the Prime Minister to lead the governments work to welcome Afghan refugees to the UK and I am thankful that Lincolnshire Councils have stepped up to support this national effort.

"Operation Warm Welcome will ensure that families arriving in the UK receive the vital support they need to rebuild their lives, find work, pursue education and integrate into their local communities.”