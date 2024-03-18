'We'll be able to reach so many people' - His Church grateful for £25,000 donation for new van

Operations Director, Richard Humphrey with the new multi-temperature van following a £25,000 Comic Relief donation.

​His Church, based in Brookenby, distributes surplus ambient, chilled, and frozen food, clothing, and supplies from supermarkets and food manufacturers to more than 3,000 charities and food banks across the country and beyond.

The charity has grown from an £8 supermarket voucher in 2004 to millions of meals distributed through thousands of charities in 28 countries, across five continents.

And now, His Church will be able to add to their extensive fleet of 120 vehicles with a new multi-temperature van, which can carry three to four pallets of food at a time, after a £25,000 grant from Comic Relief.

Operations director, Richard Humphrey, said: “One of the key things about our success is that we provide transport which sets us apart from other redistributors and charities and we have vehicles ranging from cars to articulated lorries.

"What this specific van means is that we can carry food of multi-temperatures – ambient, chilled, and frozen – and we can carry all of this into more urban areas or remote, isolated areas which an articulated lorry wouldn’t necessarily be able to reach, which is wonderful.”

Every month, His Church prevents 200 tonnes of surplus food from going to waste, and last year provided 6.7million meals to families in need, supporting more than 3,000 charities.

To find out more about His Church, or to get in touch about a collaboration, visit the website at https://www.hischurch.org.uk/ or call 03000 117700.

The charity are always on the lookout for more supermarkets, retailers, or food manufacturers to collaborate with and save food waste by taking their surplus products off their hands to redistribute to those in need.

Richard said: “The great thing about this new van is that we can pick up everything, form a half a pallet to 26 pallets.

"It’s so important that we stop all this food going to waste, especially with the cost of living crisis and it’s so bad for the environment and we need to help struggling families, so it’s really important that we redistribute as much of this surplus food from supermarkets as possible.