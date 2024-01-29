Wellness centre to open in Louth

Arun is opening the new wellness centre.

​Arun Gray of AG Injury & Rehabilitation has announced the opening of Louth Wellness Centre on Brackenborough Road, offering sports massage, injury treatments and exercise sessions in a modern setting for residents of the town.

Acting as lead therapist, Arun has experience working with Premier League footballers after being based at teams like Norwich City, Peterborough United, Coventry City and Derby County and now works locally with both sportspeople as well as people with occupational injuries and aches/pains.

Arun said he was always extremely sporty at school and studied sports science at university, but got injured quite frequently and broke his leg playing football and went on to work in football as a sport scientist and saw the rehabilitation of injuries .

“This combined with my own injury history naturally lead me to become quite interested in physiotherapy/injury rehab side of things, so I went back to university to study a masters in sports therapy,” he explained.

"Having worked in cities with more sporting opportunities I realised there wasn’t really anything locally that offered those services so I set up my clinic in Skegness and it’s grown from there.”

After moving to Louth a couple of years ago and seeing how many active people live here and how the town itself had grown, Arun decided to bring his services to our town here too.

“After running a successful clinic in Skegness for the past six years, I’m excited to be expanding to offer my unique services to the health-conscious people of Louth,” said Arun.

Just some of the services offered at Louth Wellness Centre will include sports massage and acupuncture sessions to help recover from aches and pains, injury assessments and treatments, personal training and exercise sessions to meet a range a goals from weight loss, and more.

Louth Wellness Centre will be opening on Monday (February 5) with prices starting from just £20.