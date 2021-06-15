'We're getting married!" - Skegness couple's joy at PM's announcement over weddings

Natalie and Ricky are celebrating now they can finally get married.

Ricky Otter and Natalie Forshaw will tie the knot at St Matthew's Church on July 3 - with 60 guests sharing their joy.

It has been an anxious time for the couple, who had originally planned their church wedding for April, followed by a reception for 100 guests with dancing and children's entertainment at the Southview Park Hotel.

The Prime Minister spoke to the nation on Monday delaying the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions until July 19.

Natalie and Ricky with their two children Jenson, 8, who will be a page boy and Mila-Gray, 18 months, who is a flower girl.

Among the exceptions were weddings, which can now go ahead with no restrictions on the number of guests but with no dancing at receptions, table service only, six at a table and masks to be worn when not seated.

"A lot of guests text us before the Prime Minister's announcement wishing us luck," said Natalie.

"We are just so thrilled the wedding can go ahead. We've had one disappointment having to postpone in April but my grandmother died last year and we would have loved her to have been there and now my mum isn't well and we just want to get married with everyone we love there to share it.

"The news we can go ahead has been bitter sweet because we had a disco planned and a children's entertainer so we are still considering whether to postpone the reception for a month, but the Southview Park Hotel has been brilliant."

Also excited are Natalie and Ricky's two children who are taking part in the wedding ceremony. Jenson, 8, is a page boy and Mila-Gray, 18 months, is a flower girl.

Ricky works in caravan siting for TLC Leisure in Skegness and Natalie is current on maternity leave but considering her career options.