"Never in a million years did I think I would fall into that one out of 10 statistic but we did and Maiya is just a pure bundle of joy!”

‘We’re raising funds to say thank you for our bundle of joy’
Parents Gemma Gray and Phill Coleman say their baby called Maiya has defied all odds to be the ‘bundle of joy’ she is today – and now they want to make a difference for other families going through tough times in Leeds NICU.
The diagnosis Maiya would be born with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus was broken to Gemma at her 20-week scan. Gemma said she was told that her baby would probably never walk, would have difficulty eating and breathing and would need round-the-clock care.
However, even with this diagnosis, Gemma and Phill chose to continue with the pregnancy and wanted to give Maiya the best life possible.
Fast forward to July when Maiya was born and she has proved everyone wrong.
This is in spite of undergoing a huge operation and spending five weeks in NICU.
"Although over 100 miles away it was our local specialist hospital and it’s where I had all my ultrasounds,” said Gemma. “Despite it being the most terrifying time of my life being away from my husband and other children, it was also such a surreal and memorable time.
"We were shown such incredible care and kindness and we will always be grateful to the staff who supported us through such a difficult time.
"To give something back, we are holding a fundraiser to provide memory boxes, cot toys, and craft equipment for things like name banners for families to hang on the cots, as well as sensory equipment for the babies.
"I was gifted sensory lights, blankets and cardigans. I got to bring home a memory box, hand and foot prints, key rings and so much more because generous people before me donated, so it’s only right I return the favour.
“I cannot thank the hospital enough for the care they gave my little girl, so this is our way of saying thank you and helping bring comfort to others who find themselves on a similar journey.
"Never in a million years did I think I would fall into that one out of 10 statistic but we did and Maiya is just a pure bundle of joy!”
A cake stall is taking place at Tower Cafe on Thursday, October 16, from 10am until 3pm.