Wesley in Wool at Louth Methodist Church

Wesley in Wool exhibition

Created by members of the Barton & Brigg Methodist Circuit, the exhibition contains 143 knitted figures with painted or crafted backdrops.

The church will be open this Saturday, September 10, from 10.30am to 3.30pm, and Sunday, September 11, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, as part of the Lincolnshire Wolds & Coast Churches Festival.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The preacher at Morning Worship on Sunday September 11 at 10.30am will be the Rev Bruce Thompson, Chair of the Lincoln Methodist District, and a warm welcome is extended to everyone to attend that service.

The exhibition continues for the following two weekends.