Wesley in Wool at Louth Methodist Church
An exhibition at Louth Methodist Church will tell the story of John Wesley, founder of the Methodist Church …. in wool.
Created by members of the Barton & Brigg Methodist Circuit, the exhibition contains 143 knitted figures with painted or crafted backdrops.
The church will be open this Saturday, September 10, from 10.30am to 3.30pm, and Sunday, September 11, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, as part of the Lincolnshire Wolds & Coast Churches Festival.
The preacher at Morning Worship on Sunday September 11 at 10.30am will be the Rev Bruce Thompson, Chair of the Lincoln Methodist District, and a warm welcome is extended to everyone to attend that service.
The exhibition continues for the following two weekends.
See Louth Methodist Church - Home for full details.