A performer who shot to fame after appearing on a BBC1 talent show is joining three other West End ‘Joseph’s’ in a new show coming to Skegness – and he can’t wait the return to the resort where he enjoyed holidays growing up.

Dreamcoat Stars at the Embassy Theatre in April features stars from the hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Rehearsals started last week and currently Keith Jack, Mike Holloway – the longest reigning Joseph Mhaving first played the titular role at age 19 before appearing in the West End and UK tours over a 24-year period – Jonathon Dudley and Glenn Carter in the Skegness line-up.

Keith Jack, who is also producing the show along with Matt Brinkler for RED Entertainment, took time out to speak to Lincolnshire World ahead of rehearsals.

The show is described as musical evening of West End and Broadway classics, featuring songs from the most loved shows. Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, SIX, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables and Moulin Rouge – as well as, of course, Joseph.

"It was an idea we had a year ago and it’s amazing we have already sold out at some venues without even singing a note yet,” said Keith, who hails from Edinburgh and came second to Lee Mead in BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do.

Shortly after the program Keith joined the UK Tour of Bill Kenwright’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in which he played The Narrator.

The tour brought him to Skegness in 2013. "We were here for a week and I can still remember how lovely it was with the funfair next door and nipping across the road for an ice-cream in between shows,” he recalled.

"I’ve always loved Skegness. Our family came here on holiday and I can remember how my sister used to struggle pronouncing the name and calling it ‘Say-eness’.”

Since his success in Any Dream will Do and going on tour with Joseph, other highlights include performing in front of her late Majesty the Queen and the Spanish Royal Family at the ‘Parliament Picnic’, and appearances on BBC Two’s Friday Night is Music Night, Music Music Music John Barrowman’s album tour at the Hammersmith Apollo, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Birthday concert at Hyde Park, BBC’s Songs of Praise and headlining Aberdeen’s Hogmany street party 2009 with Sandi Thom and Amy Macdonald. He has also been asked back by the BBC on several occasions including the When Joseph met Maria and I’d Do Anything.Keith has released two albums. His debut was called This Time and went straight into the Top 40 .In 2011 Keith was in New York recording the soundtrack for the award winning film, The Dreams of Kings.

One of the highlights of the new tour will be featuring local talent in the show. Keith said: “I’m really looking forward to working with Janice Sutton in Skegness, who is providing me with a choir. I’ve heard great things about her.”

