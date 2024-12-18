West Lindsey businesses shortlisted for prestigious Tourism Excellence Awards

RAF Ingham Polish Bomber Squadrons Centre has been shortlisted for a Tourism Excellence Award

Several businesses in West Lindsey have been shortlisted for the highly coveted Tourism Excellence Awards, organised by Destination Lincolnshire Awards.

The awards celebrate outstanding contributions to the county’s tourism and hospitality industry, recognising excellence, innovation, and dedication.

They highlight businesses and individuals who significantly enhance Lincolnshire’s profile as a premier destination.

The shortlisted businesses from West Lindsey include Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year: Ashleigh Farm Caravan and Glamping, Willingham by Stow; B&B and Guest House of the Year: The Old Posthouse B&B, Normanby-by-Spital; B&B and Guest House of the Year: Bridleway Bed and Breakfast, Grange de Lings; New Tourism Business of the Year: Polish Bomber Squadrons Centre (RAF Ingham), Fillingham and Pub of the Year: The Cross Keys Stow, Stow.

Among the shortlisted nominees is Geoff Burton, representing the RAF Ingham Heritage Group, who has been recognised for his exceptional contributions to preserving the legacy of the Polish Bomber Squadrons during World War II.

His dedication to the RAF Ingham Polish Bomber Squadrons Centre has earned him a nomination for The Outstanding Contribution Award.

Coun Lesley Rollings, chair of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to see so many West Lindsey businesses and individuals shortlisted for the Destination Lincolnshire Awards.

“These recognitions are a testament to the hard work, creativity, and commitment of our community to delivering exceptional experiences for residents and visitors alike.

“It is inspiring to see West Lindsey so well represented.”

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of the council, said: “The dedication of these nominees highlights the best of what Lincolnshire has to offer, and we are immensely proud of their achievements. We wish them the very best of luck for the awards ceremony.”

The Tourism Excellence Awards are set to take place on Friday, February 28.