Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
2 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
4 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
4 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
4 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
5 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

West Lindsey Council continues to fight Scampton migrant camp

West Lindsey Council has labelled the Home Office’s Scampton migrant camp plans as “irrational” as it continues to threaten legal action.

By James Turner
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST

The council has pledged to safeguard the future of RAF Scampton following the adoption of the Central Lincolnshire joint strategy planning committee.

A specific ‘opportunity area’ policy for the former base is now included in the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan, which provides framework to ensure any development of the site is sustainable and holistically planned.

Central Lincolnshire covers the three council areas of City of Lincoln, North Kesteven and West Lindsey and also includes a strategic planning partnership with Lincolnshire Council.

Most Popular
An entrance at RAF ScamptonAn entrance at RAF Scampton
An entrance at RAF Scampton

West Lindsey Council announced it was considering taking legal action against the Home Office after it was confirmed the former RAF headquarters would be used to house up to 2,000 migrants as they believe the site is not suitable for this kind of accommodation.

The plans have also thrown a spanner into the gears of an ambitious £300 million heritage, tourism and enterprise project which leaders called a ‘landmark deal’.

Read More
Gainsborough man wins charity boxing match for Cancer Research UK

Sally Gringrod-Smith, council director of planning, regeneration and communities, said: “Despite the council’s ongoing engagement with the Home Office, the only correspondence received since the issue of the pre-action protocol letter has been to state they could not make a substantive response by the deadline of April 6 and would seek to reply by April 14.

“In light of this, the council renewed its request that the Home Office take no steps towards the use of RAF Scampton until a substantive response to the council’s pre-action protocol letter has been provided.

“Adopting a site-specific policy for RAF Scampton, based on sound evidence and shaped by our community, has been an aspiration of the council since the closure of the base was announced.

“This is a landmark moment as any future proposals for the site will be required to follow due process and conform with this policy.

“This work demonstrates the council takes a considered, planned and strategic approach to planning for the long-term development a regeneration needs of our communities.

“It is clear the Home Office’s recent announcement regarding RAF Scampton has not considered the key material planning matters and has not paid due attention to statutory processes.”

Related topics:Home OfficeLincoln