West Lindsey Council has labelled the Home Office’s Scampton migrant camp plans as “irrational” as it continues to threaten legal action.

The council has pledged to safeguard the future of RAF Scampton following the adoption of the Central Lincolnshire joint strategy planning committee.

A specific ‘opportunity area’ policy for the former base is now included in the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan, which provides framework to ensure any development of the site is sustainable and holistically planned.

Central Lincolnshire covers the three council areas of City of Lincoln, North Kesteven and West Lindsey and also includes a strategic planning partnership with Lincolnshire Council.

An entrance at RAF Scampton

The plans have also thrown a spanner into the gears of an ambitious £300 million heritage, tourism and enterprise project which leaders called a ‘landmark deal’.

Sally Gringrod-Smith, council director of planning, regeneration and communities, said: “Despite the council’s ongoing engagement with the Home Office, the only correspondence received since the issue of the pre-action protocol letter has been to state they could not make a substantive response by the deadline of April 6 and would seek to reply by April 14.

“In light of this, the council renewed its request that the Home Office take no steps towards the use of RAF Scampton until a substantive response to the council’s pre-action protocol letter has been provided.

“Adopting a site-specific policy for RAF Scampton, based on sound evidence and shaped by our community, has been an aspiration of the council since the closure of the base was announced.

“This is a landmark moment as any future proposals for the site will be required to follow due process and conform with this policy.

“This work demonstrates the council takes a considered, planned and strategic approach to planning for the long-term development a regeneration needs of our communities.