West Lindsey crematorium donates £10,000 to Lincolnshire children's hospice

St Andrew’s Children’s Hospice, which supports families from West Lindsey, is the second organisation to receive a cheque from the crematorium with money raised from the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management Metal Recycling Scheme.

The money donated will help the hospice to provide care and support for more than 500 patients, both adults and children, and their families, friends and more than 200 carers.

Christina Cook, communications and marketing manager at St Andrew’s Hospice, said: "It will make a huge difference to our patients, bringing them more opportunities to receive the specialist care they need whilst having fun and making important memories too.”

Deborah Balsdon, Emily Aitken, Coun Steve England, Coun Anne Welburn and Karen Smith

Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Steve England who selected St Andrew’s to receive the donation, said: “St Andrew’s Hospice does such incredible work in Lincolnshire providing free care for people of all ages living with a progressive life-limiting conditions, like cancer, Motor Neurone Disease, cardio-vascular diseases, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.

“They have a difficult job offering care to children who are very poorly while comforting parents and carers.

“It is an honour to be able to provide them with some extra financial help especially in the current conditions when fund raising for many organisations due to Covid-19 has made things challenging.

“We must not forget special thanks to the bereaved who gave their consent to be part of the scheme for without them we would not have been able to give back to the local community in this way.”

Coun Anne Welburn, deputy leader of the council said: “This is the second cheque, we as an authority have been able to award to much-needed charities that support families from West Lindsey. The first was awarded to St Barnabas Hospice and now this cheque to Andrews Hospice.