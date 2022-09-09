West Lindsey District Council chairman's tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8 (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Coun Angela Lawrence, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “It is with much sadness that we have learned of the passing of our Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth the Second.

"My sadness at this time is shared with members and officers of the council and, I am sure, all residents across the whole of West Lindsey District, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning Monarch of 70 years.