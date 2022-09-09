West Lindsey District Council chairman's tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II yesterday at the age of 96, the chairman of West Lindsey District Council has paid tribute to our longest reigning Monarch.
Coun Angela Lawrence, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “It is with much sadness that we have learned of the passing of our Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth the Second.
"My sadness at this time is shared with members and officers of the council and, I am sure, all residents across the whole of West Lindsey District, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning Monarch of 70 years.
"As a mark of respect the Union Flag will be flown at half-mast on the council flagstaff until the morning following the funeral.”