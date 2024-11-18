West Lindsey District Council has spoken out against solar project plans

West Lindsey District Council has formally lodged an objection to the proposed Tillbridge Solar Project

The council is urging the Secretary of State for Energy security and Net Zero, to refuse development consent due to serious concerns over the project’s landscape impact, visual effects, and potential implications for local communities.

The Tillbridge Solar Project is a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP). Therefore, it is not decided through the normal local planning processes, which means that the council is not the decision-making body for this application.

It is decided by the Secretary of State, following a six-month examination by the Government’s Planning Inspectorate, whether to grant a Development Consent Order (DCO).

Coun Lesley Rollings, chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are committed to our role as the host authority, working to ensure that our communities are informed and involved.

“We urge residents to engage in the Open Floor Hearing, where they can express their perspectives and learn more about the potential impact of the Tillbridge Solar Project.

“The council will continue its efforts to advocate for responsible development in West Lindsey, balancing renewable energy needs with the preservation of local landscape, heritage, and community integrity.”

In a written statement, the council asserts that the project does not align with key local and national policies meant to safeguard the district’s environment and community well-being.

Among the council’s concerns is that the solar project will significantly disrupt the unique landscape character of West Lindsey, with effects that conflict with established policies for preserving the area’s natural beauty and heritage, and the scale of the solar installations will have a substantial visual impact, diminishing the scenic qualities and rural charm that define the area.

The local authority is encouraging residents to learn more about the Tillbridge Solar Project and make their voices heard in the upcoming Open Floor Hearing, scheduled for the week commencing 13 January 2025.