West Lindsey District Council received clean bill of health in its annual audit

West Lindsey District Council has received a high rated assurance in its annual audit report for 2023-24

West Lindsey District Council has received a high rated assurance in its annual audit report for 2023-24.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent auditors from KPMG LLP issued the council with an unqualified opinion for its accounts, which is the best possible outcome a public body can get from its external auditors.

Reviews were carried out into the governance, risk, internal controls and financial controls of the council. The council was found to be performing well and is continuing to demonstrate sound financial management and effective use of public funds. It means the accounts are clean, accurate and reliable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The auditors annual report, which is available on the council’s website, highlighted the council’s 2023/24 accounts present a true and fair view of its financial performance and position; the narrative report was found to be consistent with the auditors’ understanding of the council’s activities and finances and that the council has appropriate arrangements in place to secure economy, efficiency, and effectiveness in its use of resources, with no significant weaknesses identified.

Peter Davy, Interim Director of Property and Assets (S151 Officer) at the council, welcomed the outcome describing the audit, as a fantastic achievement.

He said: “This audit reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff and the continued focus on good governance and financial integrity. It is encouraging to see an independent assessment confirming that our systems and controls are working well and that we are making effective use of our resources.

“This demonstrates our finances are being managed properly and transparently. I would like to thank all officers and members who play a role in upholding these high standards.”